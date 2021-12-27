One killed, two hurt after car hits divider

A 35-year-old man was killed while two of his friends were injured after their car hit a divider and turned turtle in south-west Delhi’s Mahipalpur early on Sunday, the police said.

The police have identified the deceased as Ankit and the injured as Aditya and Rajkumar. Ankit was declared brought dead and the injured are undergoing treatment at the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

According to DCP (Southwest) Gaurav Sharma, the Vasant Kunj South police station received information about an accident near the Mahipalpur flyover on the Gurugram-Delhi carriageway.

The Station House Officer along with his staff rushed to the spot and found a damaged car.

“As per preliminary investigation, the car seems to have hit the divider and turned upside down,” DCP Sharma said.

The police said the statements of the injured victims will be recorded after they are declared fit by doctors. “Their families have been informed and the exact sequence of events will be known only after those who are injured give their statements,” an official said.