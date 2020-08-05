One killed in robbery attempt

A 25-year-old man was killed and his friend sustained injuries in a robbery bid in West Delhi’s Tilak Nagar on Tuesday night, the police said.
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Sameer Sharma said that the deceased has been identified as Ranjan, and the injured has been identified as Dheeraj. The accused are yet to be identified.
According to police, a PCR call was received at 11.29 p.m. regarding a robbery. When police reached the spot near a park in Tilak Nagar, a scooty was found and the injured had already been shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.
“During investigation, it was found that the victims were returning from work when three boys on a bike came and robbed the victims’ laptop, mobile and money. When they tried to resist, the men attacked them and fled the spot,” the officer said, adding that a case under Section 302 (punishment for murder), 394 (causing hurt in committing robbery), 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.
Mr. Sharma said, “Teams have been formed to work on the case,” he said.
