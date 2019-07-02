One killed in Noida wall collapse

A 33-year-old worker died, while three others sustained injuries on Monday after a mud wall collapsed at an under-construction building here, the police said.
The construction work was under way in C Block of commercial hub in Sector 62. The incident was reported around 9 a.m., a police officer said.
The deceased person has been identified as Ram Lakhan, who hailed from Shahjahanpur district, while Ravinder, Veerpal and Rajkumar — all from Badaun — were injured in the incident, said Pankaj Rai, Station House Officer at Sector 58 police station.
“Immediately after the mud wall collapsed on them, all the four workers were rushed to a private hospital, where Ram Lakhan succumbed to the injuries. The injured persons are currently under treatment,” Mr. Rai also said. The Station House Officer added that the police have not received any compliant in the matter so far.
