One killed in Dwarka wall collapse

Three separate incidents of fire reported in the Capital; no casualties

Three separate incidents of fire reported in the Capital; no casualties

A person was killed while two others sustained injuries after a building wall collapsed in Dwarka on Saturday.

Delhi Fire Service (DFS) director Atul Garg said they received a call at 2.18 p.m. after which three fire tenders were sent to B-Block in Dwarka’s Sector 23.

While digging the foundation for a house, the wall of an adjacent building collapsed, leaving three injured. They were identified as Jagdish, 35, Harbai, 30, and Pramod, 10. They were rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital where Jagdish succumbed to his injuries.

Legal action

DCP (Dwarka) Shankar Choudhary said it was revealed that during construction of the basement, lanter of a DDA flat collapsed. A few labourers were also trapped under the debris.

Legal action will be taken against Virender Singh, the owner of the plot where the digging was going on, as well as the Mishri Lal Pandit, 72, the contractor, the police said.

Meanwhile, three separate incidents of fire were reported in the city on Saturday. However, no casualties were reported.

New Parliament building

A minor fire broke out in the new Parliament building at 12.35 p.m., after which a total of five fire tenders were rushed to the spot. According to officials, the fire staffers were already present at the spot when the incident happened.

In another incident, a call was received regarding a fire in a factory in north Delhi’s Bawana at 11.05 a.m. Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Another fire broke out at a shop in east Delhi’s Pandav Nagar area. Seven fire tenders were sent to the spot, the department said.