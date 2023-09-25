ADVERTISEMENT

One killed, four injured in accident

September 25, 2023 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A person was killed and four others injured after a truck collided with a tractor-trailer in north-east Delhi’s Shastri Park in early hours on Monday, the police said.

The Shastri Nagar police station had received a call at 1.39 a.m. regarding the accident on the road leading to Seelampur.

The victims were taken to JPC Hospital, where one of of them was declared brought dead. The remaining four were referred to GTB Hospital, the police said.

A case has been registered at Shastri Park police station. The identity of the truck driver is yet to be ascertained, the police said.

The victims were travelling on the tractor-trailer when the accident took place. The dead person is yet to be identified, the police added.

