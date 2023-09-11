HamberMenu
One killed for trying to save woman from assault

September 11, 2023 01:10 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A 25-year-old Nepal citizen was stabbed to death allegedly by his friend after the victim tried to stop the accused from assaulting his wife, the police said. The incident happened on Saturday morning. The accused has been arrested.

Delhi / murder

