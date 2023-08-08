HamberMenu
One killed as truck rams car at a traffic signal in Civil Lines

August 08, 2023 01:38 am | Updated 01:38 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
The police have filed a case under various IPC sections, including 304A (causing death by negligence).

The police have filed a case under various IPC sections, including 304A (causing death by negligence). | Photo Credit: File Photo

:

A woman was killed and a man injured after a truck rammed their car at a traffic signal in north Delhi’s Civil Lines on Sunday night, the police said. The victim was identified as Amandeep Kaur, 22. DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said Kaur was sitting with her mother in the back seat of the car, which had stopped at a traffic signal when a truck rammed their vehicle from behind. He said efforts are on to nab the truck driver. A case under various IPC sections, including 304A (causing death by negligence), has been filed.

