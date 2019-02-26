One killed and 15 suffer injuries in Delhi bus accident

A dumper driver was killed and 15 others suffered minor injuries when a low floor DTC bus and dumper collided at the ITO crossing in Central Delhi on Tuesday early morning.

Police said the injured dumper driver was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his serious injuries while 15 other passengers in the DTC bus suffered minor injuries.

A PCR call was received at around 4 am regarding an accident at ITO red light. A PCR rushed to the spot and found that a dumper coming from ring road and DTC bus of route no. 740 collided at ITO crossing when the traffic signal was on blinker mode. The dumper was coming from Ring Road and bus was going from Anand Vihar to Uttam Nagar when the accident happened.

An eyewitness said that due to impact of collision the bus veered off its track and rammed into the railings on median divider crashing into an electricity pole.

Police said they are trying locating the owner of dumper to identify the deceased driver. Efforts are being made to clear the crahed vehicles from the crossing to resume traffic.