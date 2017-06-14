One held over attack on ex-Congress MLA

The Delhi Police have arrested a man for his alleged involvement in the attack on former Congress MLA Asif Mohammad Khan and members of the Residents Welfare Association of Zakir Nagar in south-east Delhi on Monday afternoon.
“The accused Mohd Nasir has been arrested. A few others have also been identified who will soon be arrested,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) Romil Baaniya.
Property dispute
Mr. Khan, on Monday, submitted a complaint identifying eight people who allegedly shot at him and people who were accompanying him when he had gone to meet Mehrunisa, the 78-year-old wife of his late friend Babu Bhai, to address an alleged property dispute. Ms. Mehrunisa was allegedly being forced out of her house by Nasir, his wife Sadaf and their two sons claiming the property belonged to them, said Mr. Khan. The police claimed that Nasir is Ms. Mehrunisa’s step-son.
