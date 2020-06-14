One held in Rohini murder

New Delhi

14 June 2020 23:53 IST

Accused killed him in front of latter’s wife and daughter on June 11

A man has been arrested for allegedly killing a 37-year-old man to death in front of his wife and 10-year-old daughter outside his house in Rohini’s Aman Vihar, the police said on Sunday.

They said that one of the accused, Mukesh (31), a resident of Delhi’s Kirari Sulemen Nagar, has been arrested in connection with the murder, while his accomplices, Deepak and Suraj, are absconding.

The deceased was identified as Bharat Bhushan, they said. The incident that took place on June 11 was caught on CCTV camera. The footage shows three persons stabbing the man to death in front of his wife and daughter, the police said.

Advertising

Advertising

They said that around 11.40 p.m., Mukesh, along with Deepak and his brother Suraj, had reached the victim’s house. They called him outside and an argument ensued among them. Deepak and Mukesh caught hold of the victim, while Suraj stabbed him multiple times in front of his wife and daughter. Deepak kept on kicking the victim even after he had fallen on the ground and later left on their two-wheelers.

B.K. Singh, Additional Commissioner of Crime, said the victim was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

A murder case was registered at Aman Vihar police station, he said.

“We got a tip-off on Saturday that Mukesh would be coming to Rohini’s Japanese Park in the evening. A trap was laid and Mukesh was apprehended. During interrogation, he disclosed that he, along with Suraj and Deepak, had killed Bharat for revenge,” Mr. Singh said.

The police said that Mukesh is a taxi driver. He also runs a satta business in Kirari and Begumpur. Suraj and his brother Deepak are his partners. Interrogation revealed that Bharat was a regular visitor at these satta rounds. Mukesh said that Bharat would often pick up fights under the influence of alcohol. About two weeks ago, a group of men had assaulted him and he had blamed Deepak and Suraj for the attack, the officer said.

Also, on the evening of the fateful day, Bharat and his friends had allegedly thrashed Mukesh and Deepak after which the accused hatched the plan to avenge the incident and executed it.