One held in Nihal Vihar triple murder case

New Delhi

22 July 2020 23:37 IST

A 39-year-old man, who had been absconding after killing his wife and two minor children, was arrested from outer Delhi’s Paschim Vihar, the police said on Wednesday.

Accused Gagan Kumar Sahu hails from a village in Munger district of Bihar and worked as a mason here, they said. Gagan suspected his wife of having an extramarital affair and they used to fight often.

The incident took place on Sunday in outer Delhi’s Nihal Vihar.

The bodies of the 28-year-old woman and her nine-year-old son and five-year-old daughter with multiple injuries on their head and face were found at their rented house at Shiv Ram Park in Nihar Vihar, the police said.

A case of murder under Section (302) of the Indian Penal Code was registered and an investigation was taken up.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) A. Koan said CCTV camera footage were scanned and technical surveillance was mounted to trace the accused.

“On Tuesday, we received a tip-off regarding Gagan. He had concealed his identify to mislead the police, but was held from Paschim Vihar after he confessed his involvement in the murder,” he said.

During interrogation, he told the police that after three-four years of their marriage, they started having altercations over domestic issues. He suspected his wife of having an affair with someone else and on the day of the incident as well, they had an altercation over the matter and he killed her, the DCP said.

When the children woke up and started crying, he killed them too and fled, he said.