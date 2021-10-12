One held for killing visually impaired man

A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a visually impaired man after throwing a stone at him in Outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri, the police said on Monday.

DCP (Outer) Parvinder Singh said that the accused has been identified as Imran, a carpenter who is a drug addict.

The police said that on on October 6, information was received that a person threw a stone at a visually impaired person. Shyam, who used to run a kiosk, was rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

It was revealed that Imran collided with Shyam and fell on the road. He hurled abuses at Shyam and another visually impaired woman at the spot. When they objected to his abuses, he got furious, picked up a stone and hit Shyam. When Shyam fell on the road, he fled from the spot, the police said.