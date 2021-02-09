One held for illegal phone exchange, key accused on the run

DoT files complaint after tip-off on set-up running in Chawri Bazar

The police on Monday said they have busted an illegal international telephone exchange running from Old Delhi’s Chawri Bazar with the arrest of a 40-year-old man.

The accused, Imran Khan, has been running a tools shop for the past 13 years but due to a financial crisis, he provided the space to his uncle, Zulfiqar Ali, 47, who used it for the illegal telephone exchange. He also provided a high-speed Wi-Fi connection for the set-up.

Zulfiqar, from Turkman gate in central Delhi, is the main accused in the case and is absconding. Also known as Raja in his locality, Zulfiqar had taken proprietorship for the illegal set up under the name of Adeeba Enterprises.

He also owns an agency for soft drinks.

The matter came to the fore after police received a complaint from the Department of Telecom (DoT) that it had received a tip-off regarding an illegal telecom setup being run by Zulfiqar at Choori Walan. The police said calls from foreign countries, including the U.S.A., U.A.E., Canada, Nepal and Australia, were being terminated illegally to Indian telephone and mobile numbers.

Loss to exchequer

The police said international calls can only be terminated in India through DoT licensed operators. The accused was bypassing the legal international gateways (internal long-distance licensees, national long-distance licensees, and access service licensees ) thus causing financial loss to the exchequer to the tune of ₹60,74,000/day.

However, the total financial loss is under calculation.

The police suspect that the relatives of the accused may be actively involved in assisting Zulfiqar in operating the setup. As per accessed invoices and documentation, the accused had taken telecom resources from a service provider — Adeeba Enterprises. He had taken the connection on November 26 last year.

When the police reached the spot, Zulfiqar was not present. The neighbours informed the team that the premise is owned by Zulfiqar and occupied by his relative.

During the probe, it emerged that the illegal setup was terminating foreign calls in India by passing the legal international and national gateways and displaying those numbers with an Internet connection. He had also taken 2,500 trunk channels from the service provider, an officer said.

A laptop was also recovered from the spot. “It had apps for remote sharing,” an officer said. The value of recovered items has been estimated to be ₹1 crore. Further probe is under way.