One held for harassment at metro station

August 11, 2023 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - New Delhi

The accused made obscene gestures at a woman

The Hindu Bureau

According to Delhi Police, the incident took place on August 7. | Photo Credit: File photo

Delhi Police arrested a man for sexually harassing a woman at a metro station. A senior officer said the incident took place on August 7.

“While the victim was waiting for a train, the accused made obscene gestures at her. She got scared and approached the CISF personnel at the station. By then, the accused had fled the station,” the officer said. The victim shared her ordeal on X (formerly Twitter), following which the police identified the accused through the station’s CCTV footage.

