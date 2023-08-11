HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

One held for harassment at metro station

The accused made obscene gestures at a woman

August 11, 2023 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
According to Delhi Police, the incident took place on August 7.

According to Delhi Police, the incident took place on August 7. | Photo Credit: File photo

Delhi Police arrested a man for sexually harassing a woman at a metro station. A senior officer said the incident took place on August 7.

“While the victim was waiting for a train, the accused made obscene gestures at her. She got scared and approached the CISF personnel at the station. By then, the accused had fled the station,” the officer said. The victim shared her ordeal on X (formerly Twitter), following which the police identified the accused through the station’s CCTV footage.

Related Topics

Delhi / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.