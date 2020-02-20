One held for abducting man for ransom

A 26-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a businessman for ransom in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar, police said on Wednesday.

DCP (West) Deepak Purohit said that the accused has been identified as Haripal, a resident of Najafgarh.

Police said that around 9.30 p.m. on Tuesday, a PCR call was received regarding kidnapping of a person from near gate number 3 of Tilak Nagar metro station. The caller also said that the kidnapper was asking for a ransom of ₹25 lakh.

Police said that the kidnapper’s phone was put on technical surveillance after which a trap was laid near Delhi Cantonment metro station where the kidnapper had allegedly asked for the ransom money to be delivered.

Meanwhile, the kidnapper started negotiating and finally agreed to settle it at ₹10 lakh. The kidnapper said that he would come in a white car, police said, adding that the victim’s friend along with a police official in civil uniform went to the place of delivery as a police party followed them.

Subsequently, a while car was seen and the police party overtook the vehicle in which five persons, including the victim were sitting. Three accused managed to flee while Haripal was arrested and the victim was rescued, Mr. Purohit said.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly told the police that he was working with a private firm and wanted to start his own business due to which he agreed to be a part of the kidnapping plan hatched by the mastermind, who is absconding.