One held after two decomposed bodies found from drain

The victims had entered the drain to steal underground cables: police

A day after bodies of two men were found inside a drain near India International Centre (IIC) at Lodhi Estate, the police on Wednesday said that the two had entered the drain to steal underground cables. However, one of their accomplices allegedly closed the lid due to which the two were trapped, the police said.

The police arrested the third accomplice, 25-year-old Mohd. Ateeque, on Tuesday night. The deceased, identified as Mohd. Khurshid, 31, and Sajjad Ahmed, 34, entered the drain on March 18 and had gone missing ever since, senior officers said.

Involved in another case

DCP (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said that Khurshid was involved in a 2017 case of stealing cables in Hauz Khas and was booked in a case of robbery. The accused, Ateeque, was also booked in an Arms Act case in the past.

The police found the bodies after receiving a PCR call from their cousin who said that he had found the bodies of brothers in the drain. The cousin, Mohd. Ashab, had told the police that the two men had been missing for a few days. He inquired about the same from Ateeque but he allegedly didn’t respond and eventually told him to go to Lodhi Estate.

Closed lid

The police said they have CCTV evidence against Ateeque who was with the two victims at the time of the incident and allegedly closed the lid after both of them entered the drain.

Ateeque has been booked under IPC Sections pertaining to double murder and misleading the police by tampering with evidence. Both the victims lived in Delhi and had families back in Bihar.

Khurshid’s family has alleged that Ateeque killed him over a personal dispute of money. “He [Khurshid] and Ateeque used to fight frequently over money… He has three daughters,” said his cousin, Margoob.