One held after police bust factory manufacturing duplicate bike tyres

11 July 2021 00:43 IST

The accused used to sell them under fake brand name in Delhi-NCR

Delhi Police on Saturday said that a factory manufacturing duplicate tyres of a brand has been busted in Outer North Delhi’s Siraspur village. The accused has been arrested, they said.

DCP (Outer North) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said that the accused has been identified as Mohammed Akram (41), a resident of Azad Market.

The police said that one Neeraj Kumar approached the police and complained that a factory in Siraspur was manufacturing duplicate two-wheeler tubes of a brand. A team raided the factory where a huge quantity of duplicate tyres were found along with packaging material and dyes. Akram was then arrested.

Mr. Ranjan said that during interrogation, Akram told the police that he had been in the business of trading of two-wheeler and four-wheeler tubes and his brother Sultan had a shop in tyre market in the Capital.

In 2012, his brother had established the manufacturing unit of duplicated tubes using screen printing technique, but in 2014, the unit was raided by Central District and a case was registered against his brother, Akram allegedly said.

Later, the tyre market was also demolished by the civic authorities and his brother became jobless. Therefore, the accused started his own manufacturing unit of duplicate tubes with the help of his brother.

“Initially, they started their factory in a rented godown in Khera village but finally switched to the present location. Sultan died in November 2020. After his demise, Akram became sole owner of the factory. Akram revealed that he used to sell the duplicate products under a fake brand name in Delhi-NCR,” Mr. Ranjan said.