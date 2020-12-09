One entry to Kejriwal’s house still closed, says AAP

New Delhi:

09 December 2020 11:57 IST

‘Today also, on directions of Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi Police has put restrictions on Arvind Kejriwal’s movement,’ party’s national spokesperson Raghav Chadha says.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national spokesperson Raghav Chadha said that one entry to party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence remained closed even on Wednesday morning.

“Today also, in a way, there is a restriction in his [Mr. Kejriwal’s] right to free movement. One door was opened yesterday [Tuesday] evening. But today also, on directions of Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi Police has put restrictions on Arvind Kejriwal’s movement,” Mr. Chadha said.

He termed the situation as an unannounced “emergency”. The Delhi Police was under the “ambit of the Central government,” he charged.

Advertising

Advertising

On Tuesday morning, the AAP alleged that Mr. Kejriwal was kept “under house arrest” by the “Central government’s Delhi Police”, a claim which was denied by the police.

Later in the evening, Mr. Kejriwal met party leaders at his residence and said that he wanted to go to the border to support the farmers, but the Central government did not allow him to go.