One entry to Kejriwal’s house closed, restrictions still on: AAP

Chadha terms situation an unannounced ‘emergency’

AAP national spokesperson Raghav Chadha said that one entry to party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence remained closed even on Wednesday.

“Today [Wednesday] also, in a way, there is a restriction in his [Mr. Kejriwal’s] right to free movement. One door was opened yesterday [Tuesday] evening. But on Wednesday also, on directions of Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi Police has put restrictions on Arvind Kejriwal’s movement,” Mr. Chadha said.

He termed the situation as an unannounced “emergency”. Delhi Police is under the ambit of the Central government.

On Tuesday morning, AAP had alleged that Mr. Kejriwal was kept “under house arrest” by the “Central government’s Delhi Police”, a claim which was denied by the police.

Later on Tuesday evening, Mr. Kejriwal had met party leaders at his residence and said that he wanted to go to the border to support the farmers, but the Central government did not allow him to go.

“The entrance that everyone uses to enter the CM’s residence and meet him remains closed even now. Access to that entrance has been blocked as 4-5 members of the BJP are camping outside the CM’s residence with active assistance from Delhi Police. The CM’s right to free movement, which is a fundamental right, has been curtailed. It is for all of the media to see,” Mr. Chadha said.

Not afraid’

“For the act of lending his voice, his might, his support to the farmers, for being a ‘sewaadaar’, why would the ‘chowkidaar’ have any problems at all? The BJP can try all their tactics, but you should know that no matter what you do, we ‘sewaadaars’ will never be afraid of the ‘chowkidaar’,” he added.