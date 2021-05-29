One dies in Saket Court Complex fire

NEW DELHI

29 May 2021 23:11 IST

An 83-year-old man, a father-in-law of an Additional Sessions Judge, died when a fire broke out in a house in Saket Court Residential Complex on Saturday evening, fire department said. Four persons have been rescued, they said.

Delhi Fire Services official said that the call was received at 5.23 p.m. regarding fire on the fourth floor house in C-Block after which seven fire tenders were pressed into service.

The police said that Station House Officer of Saket police station reached the spot. Four persons of the family were safely rescued by fire department officials and police personnel.

“However, the 83-year-old was found unconscious and immediately rushed to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead. He was wheelchair-bound and it’s suspected that he died due to inhalation of smoke,” said a fire official.

The matter is under inquiry, however the police suspect no foul play.