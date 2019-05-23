‘One died trying to save the other’

Bebal Khan, who died after he got trapped in the cellar at a flour mill in Keshavpuram, lost his life while trying to save Mobin, who was his distant relative and a very good friend.

Bebal’s brother Imamuddin said that the other victim, Mobin Khan, had joined the mill about one-and-a-half years ago and he and Bebal had become good friends over the time. “Bebal had nearly 20 people working under him and Mobin had three helpers under him. When Mobin went inside and fell unconscious, Bebal did not call others and went inside instead. He had possibly thought that he could save Mobin,” he said.

The brother also said: “Bebal was very diligent and liked to do everything himself. I wish he was not. He has little children and wife back at home. We have not yet told them that he is dead.”

Mr. Imamuddin was told by the owner of the mill on Tuesday night that a co-worker had asked Bebal to go out for dinner but he had refused as he wanted to complete his work.

Mobin’s family said that this is the second death in the family this year. “Two months ago, he had come home for the funeral of his paternal uncle and now he is dead,” said his uncle Kallu Khan. Mobin was the sole breadwinner of the family as his father had passed away six years ago and his brother is unemployed, the uncle said.