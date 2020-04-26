One death, 111 new cases; more doctors test positive

One death and 111 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi on Saturday, taking the total deaths to 54 and total number of cases to 2,625.

The chairman of the Delhi government’s committee on combating COVID-19, S.K. Sarin, has said that the lockdown might have to be extended till mid-May in the city. “India is still on the ascending limb of the epidemic curve and so, to ease the restrictions will mean the cases will multiply uncontrollably. And, Delhi has a large number of containment zones, so it will be wise to extend it,” he said.

Of the 2,625 cases, 869 people have recovered and there are 1,702 active cases.

Meanwhile, at least 22 more people, including staff of the Delhi government-run Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital in Jahangirpuri and their family members, tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. The people who tested positive also include four guards and two doctors of the hospital.

A total of 42 people associated with the hospital have tested positive so far, according to hospital documents. “Two people who tested positive today [Saturday] are family members of staff and they live on the hospital premises,” a hospital official told The Hindu.

Citing the rising number of healthcare workers in the city getting infected, the United Resident Doctor Association on Saturday wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal requesting a dedicated hospital for treatment of healthcare workers who are testing positive.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Saturday decided to allow shops selling non-essential commodities to open in the city, following a Central government’s order on the same, a government spokesperson said.

Such shops, however, will not be allowed to open in places declared “containment zones” in the city.

The final decision on opening of shops has to be taken by the State governments, the Centre said.

The Centre said that in urban areas, all standalone and neighbourhood shops and those in residential complexes are allowed to open but not those in markets, market complexes and shopping malls. “People started opening shops since morning. We are keeping a close watch,” a Delhi government source said.

