One dead, two injured as truck falls off flyover

A 45-year-old man died while two others were injured when the truck they were travelling in fell off a flyover in central Delhi’s IP Estate on Saturday.

“During investigation, it came to light that the driver was speeding when he lost control of the vehicle near the Ring Road and the truck fell off the flyover,” said the police.

The deceased has been identified as Jallaluddin from Mewat and the injured as Sarukh and Wazid.

The victims were on their way to Azadpur Mandi when the incident happened. The police said that a PCR call was received at 2 a.m. on Saturday and on reaching the spot, the officers saw that a truck with Rajasthan registration number plates had fallen off the Salimgarh bypass flyover.

“We had to use gas cutters to rescue the victims,” said an officer.

A case has been lodged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.