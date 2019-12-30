One dead, two hurt in road accident in north Delhi

A 28-year-old man was killed and two others injured when the bike, driven by the deceased, was hit by a speeding two-wheeler coming from the wrong direction in north Delhi’s Sarai Rohilla on Saturday, the police said on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Monika Bhardwaj said the deceased, Lal Babu Mehto, was a resident of Shahdara’s Kardampuri.

The injured have been identified as Babu’s friend Deepak from Jyoti Nagar and pillion rider of offending bike Pawan from Sarai Rohilla (22).

Deepak allegedly told the police that he and Babu were going from Shahdara to Punjabi Bagh at 7.30 p.m. when the incident happened.

“He said when they reached near Usha Mata Mandir on Old Rohtak Road, two persons driving on the wrong side hit their bike after which they fell on the road. Pawan also fell down while the driver sped off,” Ms. Bhardwaj said.

All the injured persons were rushed to Deep Chand Bandh Hospital where Babu was declared brought dead while the other two are undergoing treatment.

It has been revealed that the driver was a minor. “He has been identified and will soon be apprehended. Further action will be taken according to law with respect to a minor driving,” said an officer.