Delhi

One dead, two hurt as bus hits two-wheeler

A speeding cluster bus rammed into a scooter and two e-rickshaws in west Delhi’s Subhash Nagar on Monday morning, leaving a 55-year-old man dead and two others injured, the police said.

After receiving information about the accident around 8 a.m., the police reached Subhash Nagar and found three men lying on the road, an officer said.

One of them was dead and the two others – Rajan (32) and Hansa (40) – were rushed to a nearby hospital, the officer said.

The deceased was identified as Mandeep Singh (55), a resident of Pratap Nagar.

The bus driver, Azad (29), was arrested and a case under IPC Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) was registered, Additional DCP (West) Prashant Priya Gautam said.

