One dead, three injured in accident near Yamuna Bank depot

New Delhi

12 October 2021 01:38 IST

A 30-year-old man travelling in a rickshaw was killed and three others were injured after a car hit two vehicles near Yamuna Bank depot in east Delhi on Monday morning.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Priyanka Kashyap said the deceased has been identified as Nawal Kumar Yadav, a resident of a jhuggi near the depot.

The police control room received a call at 10.57 a.m.. According to the police, the car that was coming from the Noida side hit the rickshaw and one Tata Ace.

The injured have been identified as rickshaw rider Sanjeev Yadav (40), car driver Manoj Sharma, and Tata Ace driver Rampreet Das (35). They are being treated at LBS and GTB hospitals. While the condition of Mr. Yadav and Mr. Sharma is serious, Mr. Das is out of danger, the police said.

The car was found registered in the name of Mr. Sharma, a resident of Sector 11, Noida. A case against Mr. Sharma under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) has been registered at Shakarpur police station, the police said.