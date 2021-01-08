One dead, three injured as roof collapses in south-east Delhi

Victim was pulled out of debris by fire and NDRF teams

One person was killed and three others were injured in an incident of roof terrace collapse in south-east Delhi’s Sarita Vihar on Wednesday afternoon, the police said.

DCP (South-East) R.P. Meena said that the injured have been identified as house owner Harish Rotella, Khalil, Shivam and the deceased as Dharmbir. While three of them were rescued earlier, Dharmbir was rescued by National Disaster Response Force hours after being stuck.

Welding work

The police said that a call was received at 12.05 p.m. from G-Block in Sarita Vihar regarding a roof collapse. The police reached the spot and found that some welding work was under way. The three injured persons were rushed to AIIMS.

Five teams from the fire department later reached the spot and tried to rescue Dharmbir, but failed, the police said, adding that the NDRF was then called. In a joint operation by the NDRF and fire department, Dharmbir was pulled out from the debris after hours and rushed to AIIMS where he later died. The deceased, who lived in Greater Noida, is survived by wife and children.

The police said that legal action in the case was being taken and a probe is under way.