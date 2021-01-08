One dead, three injured as roof collapses in south-east Delhi

One person was killed and three others were injured in an incident of roof terrace collapse in south-east Delhi’s Sarita Vihar on Wednesday afternoon, the police said.
DCP (South-East) R.P. Meena said that the injured have been identified as house owner Harish Rotella, Khalil, Shivam and the deceased as Dharmbir. While three of them were rescued earlier, Dharmbir was rescued by National Disaster Response Force hours after being stuck.
Welding work
The police said that a call was received at 12.05 p.m. from G-Block in Sarita Vihar regarding a roof collapse. The police reached the spot and found that some welding work was under way. The three injured persons were rushed to AIIMS.
Five teams from the fire department later reached the spot and tried to rescue Dharmbir, but failed, the police said, adding that the NDRF was then called. In a joint operation by the NDRF and fire department, Dharmbir was pulled out from the debris after hours and rushed to AIIMS where he later died. The deceased, who lived in Greater Noida, is survived by wife and children.
The police said that legal action in the case was being taken and a probe is under way.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath