 />
One dead, one injured in two firing incidents in Delhi within 10 minutes

The two incidents of firing in northeast Delhi leave one dead and one injured; three suspects apprehended by police

Updated - November 09, 2024 05:29 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
The accused first fired at a person in Welcome’s Kabir Nagar around 1 a.m., looted his scooter and rode it to a location in neighbouring Jyoti Nagar, and fired at a house. File

The accused first fired at a person in Welcome’s Kabir Nagar around 1 a.m., looted his scooter and rode it to a location in neighbouring Jyoti Nagar, and fired at a house. File | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A man was killed and another injured in two incidents of firing carried out by three people in separate areas of northeast Delhi within a span of 10 minutes, police said on Saturday (November 9, 2024).

The accused first fired at a person in Welcome's Kabir Nagar around 1 a.m., looted his scooter and rode it to a location in neighbouring Jyoti Nagar, and fired at a house, according to a senior police officer.

While Nadeem (alias Bobby) and Shahnawaz received bullet injure in the first incident, nobody was harmed in the second. Police said that the two injured were taken to a hospital where Nadeem was declared dead, while Shahnawaz is recuperating.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Rakesh Paweriya said the three suspects have been apprehended and are being interrogated.

Police said they first received information about firing in Kabir Nagar and when a team was sent, it found three empty cartridges and a motorcycle lying on the roadside.

When they enquired about it, police found that the motorbike belonged to the accused who left it there and fled with the scooty that belonged to one of the victims.

Also read:40-year-old man and teen nephew shot dead at Delhi’s Shahdara, 10-year-old son injured

Meanwhile, another PCR call was received at 1.26 a.m. from the neighboring Jyoti Nagar area about firing at a house by three men on a scooter.

The caller, identified as Rahul, said the accused came on a scooter and opened fire at his house, but no one was injured in the incident. Six empty and a live cartridge were found at the spot.

Another officer said the accused were later apprehended from the same area.

It is suspected that the accused had a financial dispute involving ₹10,000 with Nadeem. They wanted to target him, but Shahnawaz also received a bullet injury to his leg as he was standing nearby.

The accused are being further interrogated to ascertain the exact cause of shooting at both the places.

A murder case has been registered at the Welcome Police Station, and an FIR has been registered in Jyoti Nagar as well.

Published - November 09, 2024 04:49 pm IST

