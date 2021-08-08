One dead in house collapse

Three others rescued in Nand Nagri; case lodged

A 60-year-old man died and three persons suffered injuries when a house collapsed in north-east Delhi’s Nand Nagri on Saturday. Police have lodged a case.

A PCR call was received at 1.30 p.m. regarding a wall collapse and persons being trapped underneath. A police team along with officials of Delhi Fire Services, and a National Disaster Response Force team reached the spot and launched a rescue operation.

Bystanders to the rescue

Police said that four persons were trapped under the debris. One was rescued by bystanders before the teams reached the spot. Two more people were rescued and sent to a hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

The body of the fourth person, identified as Kanti Lal, was recovered around 5.30 p.m. Police said a family lived on the first and second floor of the building, and a flour shop was located on the ground floor. The building is owned by Dhani Ram, who lives there with his wife, two sons, a daughter-in-law and two granchildren.

The injured included Dhani Ram (65), his wife Anaro devi (65) and one Raj Kumar (64). The flour shop is run by the family.

Police said a few neighbours would gather near the shop to spend time with Mr. Ram and the deceased Kanti Lal was one of them. Police said a case under relevant sections has been lodged at Nand Nagri and further probe is under way.

Survey of weak buildings

Meanwhile, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation on Saturday decided to conduct a survey of weak buildings situated in areas under its jurisdiction.