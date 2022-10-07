One dead in Gandhi Nagar textile market fire in Delhi

Short-circuit suspected to be the cause behind the blaze

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
October 07, 2022 01:22 IST

Firefighters douse a fire at the Gandhi Nagar textile market in Delhi on Wednesday.

A 19-year-old worker was charred to death in a textile market fire in Gandhi Nagar on Wednesday night, the police said on Thursday.

DCP (Shahdara) R. Sathiyasundaram said the charred body was found at the second floor of the four-storey building. “FSL team has been called to inspect the spot,“ he said, adding that short-circuit is suspected to be the cause behind the fire. The deceased has been identified as Shehnawaz. 

A fire broke out inside a shop which further spread to other shops. An official of the Delhi Fire Services said the rescue operation was impeded by narrow lanes and the absence of a water source nearby. At least 35 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire. Around 150 fire personal were deployed, the official said.

Aftab, 32, a worker at the shop said that he and other workers had closed the shop. However, they returned after some time and saw smoke emitting from the shop. He informed the owner and later realised that his brother, Shehnawaz was trapped inside.

He told the police that those present at the spot attempted to break the locks and asked his brother to go upstairs. However, by the time they were able to break the locks, the flames reached the other floors.

