One dead, eight injured, four feared trapped in house collapse in north Delhi

Five fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. So far, five persons have been shifted to the LNJP hospital and the rescue operation to locate others is going on, said a senior DFS official. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

A 4-year-old child died and eight others were left injured after a roof of a house collapsed near north Delhi’s Lahori Gate, a senior Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said. 

The DFS chief Atul Garg said five persons were rescued till late Sunday evening, while four to five persons were feared trapped under the debris.

“Five fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. So far, five persons have been shifted to the LNJP hospital and the rescue operation to locate others is going on. It is suspected that around 3 to 4 more personnel are trapped in the debris,” the DFS officers said. 


