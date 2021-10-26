One dead after SUV hits tempo

3 suffer injuries in accident in Sunlight Colony; driver arrested

The driver of a three-wheeler was killed and three others sustained injuries after a speeding SUV that was allegedly being driven by a drunk youth hit the vehicle in south-east Delhi’s Sunlight Colony in the early hours of Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-East) Esha Pandey said the deceased has been identified as Radhey Shyam (35), a resident of U.P., and the injured have been identified as Pankaj (21), Pankaj (15), and Neeraj Aggarwal (36).

According to the police, a PCR call was received at 1.52 a.m. about an accident near Bhairo Temple. The SUV rammed the tempo from behind and in the impact, the cabin of the three-wheeler got detached from the vehicle. Two people were sitting in the passenger seat while one was next to the driver. All four suffered serious injuries. They were taken to AIIMS trauma centre where Radhey Shyam was declared brought dead and others are undergoing treatment.

The accused SUV driver, Aaditya Khurana, who is a resident of Friends Colony, was arrested on the spot, the police said. A case under Sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered. Mr. Khurana was working as a marketing manager and is currently preparing for GMAT exam.

In another incident, a 40-year-old NDMC sanitation worker, Savita, was killed when an SUV collided with an autorickshaw in Connaught Place around 6 a.m. on Sunday. Savita and her husband Rakesh were on duty when the accident occurred. Mr. Rakesh told the police that after the collision, the auto toppled over Savita who was cleaning the road. The police have registered a case.