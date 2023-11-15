HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

One dead, 9 injured after east Delhi building catches fire

Five-storey apartment building catches fire in Shakarpur, claiming 55-year-old Anita Singh

November 15, 2023 02:07 am | Updated 02:07 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A 55-year-old woman, Anita Singh, died after a five-storey apartment building in east Delhi’s Shakarpur caught fire on Tuesday, the police said.

An officer said a portion of the building caught fire around 1 a.m. and soon engulfed the first floor. Ms. Singh, a resident of a fourth-floor apartment, died of asphyxiation, he added.

Preliminary inquiry indicated that the fire broke out due to a short circuit in the ground-floor parking lot, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Amrutha Guguloth. “The fire started from the parking area and soon engulfed the first floor. The residents in the above floors sustained injuries due to excessive heat and smoke,” she added.

According to a senior Delhi Fire Service official, 31 people were trapped inside the burning building. “While five of them jumped off their balconies to save themselves, the rest were escorted out of the building by firefighters,” the official said. The injured persons, including a fireman, were rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri, Guru Teg Bahadur and Hedgewar hospitals, he added.

An FIR under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) and Section 337 (causing hurt by endangering life or personal safety) of the IPC has been registered, the police said.

Related Topics

Delhi / domestic accident / fire / death

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.