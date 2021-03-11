Delhi

One dead, 8 injured in accident on railway track

One labourer died and eight sustained injuries when they fell while repairing the railway track in Shakarpur area on Wednesday night. A case has been registered, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Deepak Yadav said that the deceased has been identified as Shehzad, resident of Alwar.

Police said that the incident took place around 12 a.m. when labourers were repairing the railway track while standing on a bed of pipes. Eventually, the position of the pipes changed and all of them fell from a height.

They were rushed to nearby hospital where Shehzad was declared dead and others are undergoing treatment.

Police said that a case under relevant sections has been registered against the contractor.

