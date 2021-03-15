Delhi

One dead, 2 hurt in 3 separate firing incidents in north-east Delhi

A 47-year-old man was shot dead and two others were injured in three separate firing incidents in north-east Delhi in the last two days, police said on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Shorab Ansari of Khajuri Khas while the injured are Al Tasleem and Manoj Sharma, both from Jafarabad, said a police officer.

