One dead, 17 hurt as stage collapses at Kalkaji Temple

January 29, 2024 01:02 am | Updated 01:02 am IST - New Delhi

A 45-year-old woman died and 17 people were injured when a stage set up for a jagran ceremony collapsed in south-east Delhi’s Kalkaji, where Punjabi musician B. Praak performed.

The incident took place around midnight on Saturday at Mahant Niwas Parisar of Kalkaji Temple.

The dead woman was identified as Tina Prakash, a resident of Tughlakabad extension. She is survived by three children and her husband, who is a vegetable seller.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) Rajesh Deo said the organisers of the event, Shri Kalkaji Sajja Sevadar Mitra Mandal, had not sought permission for the event.

He, however, said police personnel were deployed there to maintain law and order. “Those injured were shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre and Safdarjung Hospital,” Mr. Deo said.

The organisers could not be reached for comment.

The police have registered a case under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant), 304-A (death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide) and 337 (causing hurt by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to Kusum Maurya, a private security guard who was deployed on the occasion, the stage collapsed under the weight of a large number of people who had gathered there to see the singer.

‘People crowded stage’

She said the structure erected with wooden and iron frames was meant only for children and women, and could accommodate only 50 people.

“There was no breathing space between people. Men had too climbed up the stage,” said Ms. Maurya, who sustained injuries while tackling the crowd.

Some of those sitting near the stage were also injured.

According to a volunteer at the venue, the event has been held for over two decades and was never organised on the scale as big as this year.

He said close to 2,000 people had gathered at the venue, far more than it could accommodate.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal condoled the death of the woman and urged people to make necessary safety arrangements for such events.

“I wish for the speedy recovery of the 17 injured people. I appeal to all people of Delhi to take special care of security standards in any kind of big event and make arrangements in such a way that no untoward incident happens,” he said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Mr. Praak also expressed grief over the incident in a video message on social media and wished for the speedy recover of those injured.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.