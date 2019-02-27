One dead, 15 injured as bus, dumper truck collide at ITO

A 38-year-old driver of a dumper truck was killed and 15 others injured when a low-floor DTC bus and the heavy vehicle collided at the ITO crossing in central Delhi on Tuesday.

The police said the injured dumper driver was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

Out of the 15 bus passengers that were injured, seven were grievously hurt and are undergoing treatment at LNJP Hospital.

An eyewitness said that due to the impact of the collision, the bus veered off track and rammed the railings of a median divider before crashing into an electricity pole.

Both the vehicles were being driven recklessly, said the eyewitness.

A PCR call was received around 3.15 a.m. regarding an accident at ITO red-light, said the police. A dumper coming from Ring Road and a DTC bus (route no. 740) collided at the ITO crossing when the traffic signal was on blinker mode.

The bus was going from Anand Vihar to Uttam Nagar when the accident happened, said the police.

‘Had two children’

“The deceased driver was Karan Singh, from Bilaspur in Himanchal Pradesh. He is survived by his wife and two kids. He was on the way back to Rama Road after unloading goods he was carrying in the dumper. It seems that he lost his way and instead of staying on the Ring Road, he moved towards Laxmi Nagar and the collision took place when he was taking a turn at the ITO crossing,” said a police officer.

It took around 30 minutes to pull out Karan from the vehicle, said the police. The body has been shifted to the mortuary; the family have been informed about the incident, said a police officer.

“A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered at IP Estate police station. We have obtained CCTV footage from the junction for investigation,” said a police officer.