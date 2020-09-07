DelhiNew Delhi 07 September 2020 16:18 IST
One-day session of Delhi Assembly on September 14
In view of pandemic, safety measres will be in place.
The Delhi Cabinet has decided to convene a special one-day session of the Legislative Assembly on September 14, government sources said on Monday.
A proposal by Principal Secretary (Law) for the one-day special session of Delhi Assembly was considered and approved by the Cabinet on September 5, they said.
In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the session will be held with various safety measures in place, including testing of legislators and staff, they added.
