Delhi

One-day session of Delhi Assembly on September 14

The Delhi Cabinet has decided to convene a special one-day session of the Legislative Assembly on September 14, government sources said on Monday.

A proposal by Principal Secretary (Law) for the one-day special session of Delhi Assembly was considered and approved by the Cabinet on September 5, they said.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the session will be held with various safety measures in place, including testing of legislators and staff, they added.

