One arrested in Palwal gang-rape case

One of the accused in the gang-rape of a teenage girl in Palwal here earlier this month has been arrested. The accused confessed to having raped the girl, said the police. The remaining three accused are on the run.

The accused, Altaf, was arrested following a tip-off that he was at Utawad Chowk and planning to flee. Altaf purportedly told the police that he was partner with the girl’s father in a liquor business and used to often visit her house. He befriended the girl during his visits. The girl called him over phone asking him to come over on December 4 and he then raped her. The girl’s mother then got a case registered against him and his friends accusing them of having gang-raped her.

According to the FIR, the victim, aged around 17 years, had gone out to relieve herself around 11 p.m. when the four men abducted her and took her to the fields on the outskirts of the village. The teenager returned two hours later and told her mother that the accused had raped her. Her parents were not at home when they abducted the girl, said the FIR.