One arrested in ex-CJI duping case

A man has been arrested for allegedly duping former Chief Justice of India R.M. Lodha of ₹1 lakh after hacking the e-mail account of his colleague, the police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Dinesh Mali, was nabbed from Udaipur on June 7.

An ATM card through which he withdrew the amount has also been recovered, they said.

Efforts are on to arrest his accomplice Mukesh, the police added.

The incident came to light on May 30 after Mr. Lodha, a resident of Panchsheel Park, received an e-mail from a retired Supreme Court Judge B.P. Singh which stated that his account was hacked by some unknown person.

A case was registered on the basis of Mr. Lodha’s complaint wherein he alleged that he transferred ₹1 lakh through RTGS from his account after receiving message from the hacked e-mail id, Additional DCP (South), Parvinder Singh, said.

A police team was sent to Udaipur to verify details of the alleged account holder from SBI bank in which the amount was transferred. Besides this, a request was sent to Gmail to provide details of the person who created the alleged fake account, the officer added.

Mali deals in selling water purifiers. On analysing Mali’s bank account, it was found that transactions of ₹4.5 lakh were done from across the country, the officer said and added that the cheated amount is yet to be recovered.