One arrested in Delhi for firing at neighbour over suspicion of ‘black magic’

The Hindu Bureau NEW DELHI:
October 22, 2022 00:26 IST

A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly firing at his neighbour whom he suspected of performing ‘black magic’, in outer Delhi's Ranhola area, police officers said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Ashish, is a resident of Vikas Nagar. A senior police officer said the victim Sher Singh, 42, was admitted to Vikas Nagar’s Ashirwad Hospital and is in a stable condition.

According to a senior police officer, Ashish suspected Mr. Singh of performing ‘black magic’, causing Ashish’s sister to die and their mother to fall ill.

The police received a PCR call regarding the shooting incident on Monday in Vikash Nagar’s Saini Enclave. Mr. Singh alleged that Ashish shot at him around 7 p.m. while he was sitting in front of his property shop. The accused was arrested from Ganda Nala on Tuesday, DCP (Outer) Sameer Sharma said. The police said Ashish revealed to them that he and Singh had a dispute over parking.

