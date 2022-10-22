Delhi

One arrested in Delhi for firing at neighbour over suspicion of ‘black magic’

A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly firing at his neighbour whom he suspected of performing ‘black magic’, in outer Delhi's Ranhola area, police officers said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Ashish, is a resident of Vikas Nagar. A senior police officer said the victim Sher Singh, 42, was admitted to Vikas Nagar’s Ashirwad Hospital and is in a stable condition.

According to a senior police officer, Ashish suspected Mr. Singh of performing ‘black magic’, causing Ashish’s sister to die and their mother to fall ill.

The police received a PCR call regarding the shooting incident on Monday in Vikash Nagar’s Saini Enclave. Mr. Singh alleged that Ashish shot at him around 7 p.m. while he was sitting in front of his property shop. The accused was arrested from Ganda Nala on Tuesday, DCP (Outer) Sameer Sharma said. The police said Ashish revealed to them that he and Singh had a dispute over parking.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Delhi
police
crime
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 22, 2022 12:28:56 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/one-arrested-in-delhi-for-firing-at-neighbour-over-suspicion-of-black-magic/article66040863.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY