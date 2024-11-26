ADVERTISEMENT

One arrested in Delhi for ₹1-cr. jewellery theft

Published - November 26, 2024 12:56 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

The accused, Amit Verma, allegedly stole over 1.8 kg of jewellery, including 110 rings, 30 necklaces and several pairs of earrings, from a jewellery shop in Chandni Chowk. | Photo Credit: file photo

The Delhi police have arrested a jewellery shop employee for stealing gold jewellery worth ₹1 crore from a shop in Chandni Chowk.

The accused, Amit Verma, who allegedly stole over 1.8 kg of jewellery, including 110 rings, 30 necklaces and several pairs of earrings, on November 18, was arrested from Azad Nagar (East) on Sunday. All the stolen jewellery was recovered from the accused, said the police.

DCP (North) Raja Banthia said Verma, who worked at a jewellery shop in Chandni Chowk, was under significant financial stress due to a debt of approximately ₹80 lakh.

“On November 18, he approached another jeweller, Pankaj Goyal, on the pretext of procuring gold designs. Mr. Goyal handed over 1.8 kg of jewellery in boxes to the accused. However, soon after, Mr. Goyal found that the suspect had absconded with the jewellery,” said the DCP.

Police registered an FIR and launched a manhunt across Farrukhabad, Bijnor, Haridwar, Saharanpur, and Delhi, the officer added.

“While evading arrest, he returned to Delhi on November 23 and contacted a friend in Azad Nagar (East). Following a tip-off, a trap was laid with two officers in plainclothes stationed near ISBT Kashmere Gate and the accused was nabbed,” said Mr. Banthia.

