 />

November 25, 2024e-Paper

One arrested in Delhi for ₹1-cr. jewellery theft

Published - November 26, 2024 12:56 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
The accused, Amit Verma, allegedly stole over 1.8 kg of jewellery, including 110 rings, 30 necklaces and several pairs of earrings, from a jewellery shop in Chandni Chowk.

The accused, Amit Verma, allegedly stole over 1.8 kg of jewellery, including 110 rings, 30 necklaces and several pairs of earrings, from a jewellery shop in Chandni Chowk. | Photo Credit: file photo

The Delhi police have arrested a jewellery shop employee for stealing gold jewellery worth ₹1 crore from a shop in Chandni Chowk.

The accused, Amit Verma, who allegedly stole over 1.8 kg of jewellery, including 110 rings, 30 necklaces and several pairs of earrings, on November 18, was arrested from Azad Nagar (East) on Sunday. All the stolen jewellery was recovered from the accused, said the police.

DCP (North) Raja Banthia said Verma, who worked at a jewellery shop in Chandni Chowk, was under significant financial stress due to a debt of approximately ₹80 lakh.

“On November 18, he approached another jeweller, Pankaj Goyal, on the pretext of procuring gold designs. Mr. Goyal handed over 1.8 kg of jewellery in boxes to the accused. However, soon after, Mr. Goyal found that the suspect had absconded with the jewellery,” said the DCP.

Police registered an FIR and launched a manhunt across Farrukhabad, Bijnor, Haridwar, Saharanpur, and Delhi, the officer added.

“While evading arrest, he returned to Delhi on November 23 and contacted a friend in Azad Nagar (East). Following a tip-off, a trap was laid with two officers in plainclothes stationed near ISBT Kashmere Gate and the accused was nabbed,” said Mr. Banthia.

Published - November 26, 2024 12:56 am IST

Related Topics

Delhi / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.