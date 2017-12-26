One arrested for running over cyclist

A 39-year-old cyclist was killed after he was hit and run over by a speeding van in east Delhi’s Preet Vihar on Sunday.

The police said that the accident was reported at 8.30 a.m. in a service lane near the Preet Vihar Metro station. The deceased was identified as Nem Pal, a resident of Jagatpuri in east Delhi. He worked as a tailor in a private hospital in Preet Vihar.

The errant van driver, Marghurbir Rehman, also from Jagatpuri, was caught by passersby when he attempted to flee with the vehicle.

Driver beaten up

He was allegedly beaten up by the agitated public and then handed over to the local police.

A case of rash driving and causing death by negligence has been registered against Marghurbir. His vehicle was also confiscated, said police.

The police said that Mr. Pal was cycling towards his workplace. As he reached the Preet Vihar bus stop, a speeding van coming out from a residential colony hit his bicycle. Mr. Pal fell off the bicycle, Marghurbir kept speeding and ran over the bicycle and the victim, said the police.

An onlooker called the police while the driver was caught by the public. A police team reached and rushed the injured cyclist to Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.