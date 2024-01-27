GIFT a SubscriptionGift
One arrested for murdering ACP’s son; search for body under way

January 27, 2024 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - NEW DELHI

Samridhi Tewari
A senior officer said that the accused killed Chauhan over a financial dispute. | Photo Credit: File Photo

:

The Delhi police have registered a case against two persons and arrested one for the murder of 26-year-old Lakshay Chauhan, son of a serving Assistant Commissioner of Police. A senior officer said that the two accused killed Chauhan over a financial dispute.

The police are yet to recover the body of the deceased, and a search for the same is under way in Haryana’s Munak canal.

The police investigation revealed that Chauhan, who used to practice at the Tis Hazari Courts, had gone to attend a wedding in Haryana with Vikas Bhardwaj, who works as a clerk at the same court complex, and a man named Abhishek, who was arrested on Friday.

Upon being interrogated, Mr. Abhishek, a resident of Narela, told the police that Mr. Bharadwaj had contacted him saying Chauhan had refused to return the money borrowed from him.

Both hatched a plan to eliminate Chauhan on the way back from the wedding and throw the body in the canal, said DCP (Outer North) Ravi Kumar Singh. “During their return journey, the two accused stopped the car at Panipat to urinate. On seeing Lakshay standing near the canal, they pushed him into it and fled the spot in his car,” the DCP said. Efforts are on to trace the other accused, he added.

