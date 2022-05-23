One arrested for mowing down Zepto driver in Dwarka

Representational image.

May 23, 2022 22:11 IST

Days after a 19-year-old Zepto delivery rider was killed in a hit-and-run incident in Dwarka, the police have arrested a person and seized his vehicle.

A senior police officer said the deceased, 19-year-old Karan Raju, died on May 18 when he was hit by a vehicle after completing a delivery.

The accused has been identified as Sudhakar Yadav, a resident of Sector 18 in Dwarka. He was driving a Tata Nexon.

The police said that there was no CCTV footage nor any technical clue available for the police. “The only clue was a broken part of a bumper of the offending vehicle,” said DCP (Dwarka) Shankar Chaudhary.

Earlier, Zepto had said that they are helping the family with an immediate financial aid of ₹10 lakh and an insurance grant of ₹8 lakh.