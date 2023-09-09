HamberMenu
One arrested for hoax post on social media about G-20 venue

The accused, Kuldeep, wanted to implicate his neighbour over a parking dispute: police

September 09, 2023 02:18 am | Updated 02:19 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A man has been arrested for falsely accusing his neighbour on social media of carrying arms to the G-20 Summit venue at Pragati Maidan, the police said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Ravi Kumar Singh said the accused Kuldeep, 21, wanted to implicate his neighbour Harcharan Singh in a fake case as revenge over a parking dispute in their residential area in north-west Delhi’s Bhalswa Dairy.

The DCP said this official handle on X (formerly Twitter) was tagged on a post claiming that an autorickshaw with guns and explosives was going towards Pragati Maidan.

The police discovered that the vehicle belonged to Gurmeet Singh and visited his home. On reaching the spot, they discovered that the autorickshaw was being used by his brother Harcharan, who told them that he had a dispute with Kuldeep over parking of the vehicle.

The police then reached Kuldeep’s house and, on being questioned, he revealed that he made the hoax threat post on X as Harcharan kept parking the autorickshaw out his house despite repeated warnings.

“Legal action will be taken against him,” the DCP said.

